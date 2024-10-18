DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

AUTUMN BLACK CAERIMONIA FEST - DAY 2

Slaughter Club
Fri, 18 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsPaderno Dugnano
€29.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WFR e SLAUGHTER CLUB si alleano per dare vita ad un grande festival di due giorni all'insegna del metal più estremo: AUTUMN BLACK CAERIMONIA FEST!

Il festival si terrà allo Slaughter Club di Paderno Dugnano (MI) e per l'occasione la WFR Night del 18/10 si...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da ASD APS Slaughter Club.

Lineup

Necrophobic, Hierophant

Venue

Slaughter Club

Via Angelo Tagliabue, 4, 20037 Paderno Dugnano MI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

