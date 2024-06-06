Top track

HAAL - Memorial

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

HAAL + Unlucky + SULK

The George Tavern
Thu, 6 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

HAAL - Memorial
Got a code?

About

HAAL play The George Tavern this June for their EP release 'Back To Shilmarine', with support from Unlucky and SULK.

This is an 18+ event (photo ID required)
Presented by Bad Vibrations
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

1
HAAL, Unlucky, SULK and 1 more

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.