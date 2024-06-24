DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CSS

Brudenell Social Club
Mon, 24 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£27.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Formed in 2003 in São Paulo by a group of friends with an unquenchable thirst for good times and indulgence in all things pop and art, CSS rose to notoriety with the help of a thriving creative community, underground club scene and a little thing called th...

This is a 14+ event
Crosstown Concerts Presents...
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

CSS

Venue

Brudenell Social Club

33 Queen's Rd, Burley, Leeds LS6 1NY, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity
Accessibility information

