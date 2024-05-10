Top track

LYLO 'Thoughts Of Never' Album Launch w/ Martha Rose, DJ Esmè Dee & DJ Emanuel Pavlova

Servant Jazz Quarters
Fri, 10 May, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

LYLO celebrate the release of their new album 'Thoughts Of Never' - out May 10th via El Rancho Records - at The Seravnt Jazz Quarters.

Running til 2am, the glasgow trio promise an evening of perforamnces and guest appearances to keep you there all night....

This is an 18+ event
Presented by LYLO.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

LYLO

Venue

Servant Jazz Quarters

10A Bradbury Street, London N16 8JN
Doors open7:30 pm
75 capacity
Accessibility information

