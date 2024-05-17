Top track

Hinds - Good Bad Times

Hinds

Supersonic Records
Fri, 17 May, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Hinds

Madrid’s Hinds make lo-fi garage rock with a ’60s pop edge. Dissatisfied with Spain’s male-dominated rock scene, Carlotta Cosials and Ana García Perrote learnt to play guitar, and formed the group in the early ’10s. Since then, they’ve sung in English and Read more

Event information

HINDS (Indie rock / Madrid, ESP)

Au cours d'une décennie de succès musicaux tapageurs, Hinds ont tracé leur voie, reconnues pour leur ouverture émotionnelle et leur musique sans concession, honnête, brute, amusante et charmante, toujours au premier plan....

Présenté par Supersonic.
Lineup

Hinds

Venue

Supersonic Records

9 Rue Biscornet, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

