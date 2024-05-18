Top track

Lady Wray w/ special guests Brainstory

Lido
Sat, 18 May, 7:00 pm
GigsBerlin
€28.48The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The legendary artist’s most recent critically acclaimed LP ‘Piece of Me’ was released on Big Crown Records last year. While her debut in 1998 sonically showcased the dexterous range of Lady Wray’s voice and songwriting by leaning toward soul and R&B with t...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 18 Jahren
Präsentiert von Greyzone Concerts & Promotion.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Brainstory, Lady Wray

Venue

Lido

Cuvrystraße 7, 10997 Berlin, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

