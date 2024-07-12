DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Jake the Rapper (Kater Blau, Berlin) Kanykei

TBA Location New York
Fri, 12 Jul, 10:00 pm
DJNew York
From $22.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

AIONIA is bringing Berlin to NYC once again!

We're thrilled to present Jake the Rapper [Katerblau - Berlin] & Kanykei on JUL. 12. Jake the Rapper, born in the Bronx and now based in Berlin, is a resident DJ at Kater Blau. He has collaborated with renown...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by AIONIA.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jake the Rapper, Kanykei

Venue

TBA Location New York

New York, NY, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.