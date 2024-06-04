Top track

I'm So Happy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Luke Black

The Louisiana
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

I'm So Happy
Got a code?

About

Luke landed in London in 2019. Seeking an outlet for a musical drive that felt stagnant and dissonant, he instantly found collaborators in the likes of producers Shurk, Majed and alone.nowhere, Luke developed a creative family in the people he met in clubs...

This is a 16+ event (U18's must be accompanied by an adult)
Presented by dollop.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Luke Black

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.