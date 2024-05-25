Top track

Marechià

Percolate presents Nu Genea (DJ & Keys), Poly-Ritmo, Shaqdi

Village Underground
Sat, 25 May, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£36.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Nu Genea brings their hybrid live set to Village Underground drawing from disco, funk, boogie, electronic, dub, folk, and more, combining their DJ set with live keys.

If you have any queries or would like more information about access at Village Undergrou...

Presented by Percolate.
Lineup

Nu Genea, Poly-Ritmo, Shaqdi

Venue

Village Underground

54 Holywell Lane, London EC2A 3PQ, UK
Doors open11:00 pm
700 capacity
Accessibility information

