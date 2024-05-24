DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Sir E + Nostalgianoid + KC Onadine

Citizen Vinyl
Fri, 24 May, 3:00 pm
Free
FREE event with No Sir E + Nostalgianoid + KC Onadine on Friday, May 24, 3 p.m. Shop for vinyl and enjoy craft cocktails and mocktails while listening to these talented artists!

NO SIR E is the Delaware-based producer, performing artist, monome magician,...

This is an all-ages event
Presented by Citizen Vinyl.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Citizen Vinyl

14 Ohenry Ave, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Doors open2:00 pm

