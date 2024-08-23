Top track

LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Not Another Indie Disco - LCD Soundsystem Party

The George Tavern
Fri, 23 Aug, 11:00 pm
DJLondon
£6.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

LCD Soundsystem - Dance Yrself Clean
Got a code?

About

Not Another Indie Disco are back at The George Tavern for another special Friday night indie disco party to kickstart your bank holiday weekend.

Also, LCD Soundsystem are playing All Points East at Victoria Park tonight so we'll be providing indie bangers...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Not Another Indie Disco
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
Event ends3:00 am

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.