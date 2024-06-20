DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Wine, Food & Rock Session avec A. Savage

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Thu, 20 Jun, 7:00 pm
GigsBordeaux
From €20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

WINE, FOOD & ROCK SESSION

La Wine, Food & Rock Session, c'est une soirée unique associant vin, gastronomie et rock à la Rock School Barbey.

Les chefs : Tanguy Laviale de Ressources, Vivien Durand du Prince Noir, Sylvain Renzetti du Son’ Restaurant, Sandr...

Tout public
Présenté par Rock School Barbey.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.