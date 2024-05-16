Top track

WADE - Blow Ya Faces Off

WADE

Halcyon SF
Thu, 16 May, 9:00 pm
GigsSan Francisco
From $12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WADE the revolutionary dance music star from Seviile makes his highly anticipated SF debut! RAWB + DEZ CASTILLO support the top-ranking Spanish artist.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Halcyon.
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Wade

Venue

Halcyon SF

314 11th St, San Francisco, CA 94103, USA
Doors open9:00 pm

