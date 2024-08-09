DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
British DJ and producer Dan Shake went from working with free music software to becoming influential in contemporary UK house. Inspired by Detroit techno and J Dilla, Shake uses his deep knowledge of rare funk, soul, disco and house to create joyful music
This Margate Pride weekend, on Friday the 9th of August - we are so excited to present the party starter Dan Shake for an all night long dance-a-thon at Faith In Strangers, Margate!
If you’re going to pick a name like Dan Shake, you better have the goods...
