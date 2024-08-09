Top track

Dan Shake All Night Long

Faith In Strangers, Margate
Fri, 9 Aug, 10:00 pm
DJMargate
£18.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About Dan Shake

British DJ and producer Dan Shake went from working with free music software to becoming influential in contemporary UK house. Inspired by Detroit techno and J Dilla, Shake uses his deep knowledge of rare funk, soul, disco and house to create joyful music Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

This Margate Pride weekend, on Friday the 9th of August - we are so excited to present the party starter Dan Shake for an all night long dance-a-thon at Faith In Strangers, Margate!

If you’re going to pick a name like Dan Shake, you better have the goods...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Something Goes Right and Faith In Strangers
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Dan Shake

Venue

Faith In Strangers, Margate

Faith In Strangers, 17 Ethelbert Cres, Cliftonville, Margate CT9 2DY, UK
Doors open10:00 pm
300 capacity

