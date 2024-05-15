Top track

GBH + Pas Souvent

Le Ferrailleur
Wed, 15 May, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€21.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Le groupe pionnier de punk-hardcore britannique GBH, fondé en 1978, sera en concert au Ferrailleur, alors venez écouter leurs hymnes mythiques! En première partie les Vannetais de PAS SOUVENT et leur punk rock joyeux, ne loupez pas cette découverte et vene...

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 16 ans.
Présenté par ENRAGE CORPORATION.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

GBH

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

