DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

ICHON

Le Sucre
Sat, 25 May, 8:00 pm
GigsLyon
€26.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Depuis les aventures de Pour de vrai, Ichon est de retour avec son nouvel album KASSESSA, un corpus de couleurs et d’humeurs. Celui qui aime dire qu’il “chante du rap” nous racontera cette fois-ci l’histoire d’un homme qui, au fil du temps, a appris à se c...

Présenté par Le Bazar
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Le Sucre

50 Quai Rambaud, 69002 Lyon, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.