Top track

kiskadee - _DOWN

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Kiskadee - Album Release

Night Tales Loft
Thu, 23 May, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£15.87The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

kiskadee - _DOWN
Got a code?

About

Kiskadee makes emotional electronic music capturing sounds from his surroundings to transform them into uplifting soundscapes that reflect his own experiences. Inspired by the nautical nature of his upbringing on the island of Jersey, he started the kiskad...

This is an 18+ event. Bring your ID card with you. ID Scanner in place.
Presented by Night Tales Loft.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiskadee, Kiskadee

Venue

Night Tales Loft

207, 1 Westgate St, London E8 3RL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
350 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.