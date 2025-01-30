Top track

Mindestens in 1000 Jahren

Frittenbude

Technikum
Thu, 30 Jan 2025, 8:30 pm
GigsMünchen
€32.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Mindestens in 1000 Jahren
About

Frittenbude ist das nicht dieser Dinosaurier mit kurzem Hals, dickem Bauch und ganz dünnen Beinen? Gegründet in 2006 sind sie seit nunmehr 16 Jahren wach und unterwegs. Kaum eine Band hat uns allen und sich selbst so oft bewiesen, dass wir eigentlich doch...

All ages
Presented by target Concerts GmbH & Powerline Agency OHG.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Frittenbude

Venue

Technikum

Speicherstraße 26, 81671 München, Germany
Doors open7:30 pm

