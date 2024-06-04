Top track

Fievel Is Glauque - Decoy

Fievel is Glauque

Headrow House
Tue, 4 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£13.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Fievel Is Glauque - Decoy
About

Fievel Is Glauque, the project of American bandleading keyboardist Zach Phillips and French singer Ma Clément, are on their way to Leeds. Now signed to Fat Cat records, the jazzy outfit are set to play a seriously fun and charming set

Support comes from C...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Super Friendz.
Lineup

Fievel is Glauque

Venue

Headrow House

Bramleys Yard, 19 The Headrow, Leeds LS1 6PU
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

