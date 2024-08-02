DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Motta + Emma Nolde Musicastrada Pomarance

Rocca Sillana
Fri, 2 Aug, 7:45 pm
GigsPomarance
€25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Motta e Emma Nolde live per Musicastrada Festival 2024. Un live speciale in cima alla Rocca Sillana di Pomarance.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Ass Cult Musicastrada.

Rocca Sillana

Strada Comunale di Lanciaia, 56045 Pomarance PI, Italy
Doors open7:00 pm

