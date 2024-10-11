Top track

Blues Pills

Lafayette
Fri, 11 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLondon
£30.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Action! presents

Blues Pills

This is a 16+ event.
Presented by Action!
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Blues Pills

Venue

Lafayette

11 Goods Way, Kings Cross, London N1C 4PW, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

