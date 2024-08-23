DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Il 23-24-25 AGOSTO, torna ad Acquaviva delle fonti (BA) il luogo sicuro per gli amanti di chitarre e abbracci. Per l’edizione 2024, sei band al giorno, due palchi, una nuova e più ampia location e una lineup con il meglio dell’underground nazionale e, atte...
Si, a meno che il concerto non vada SOLD OUT prima.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.