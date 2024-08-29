Top track

Marlene Kuntz - Festa Mesta

Marlene Kuntz

Beat Festival
Thu, 29 Aug, 9:00 pm
GigsEmpoli
€31.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

I Marlene Kuntz tornano in tour nel 2024 per celebrare i 30 anni di CATARTICA, l'album che ha segnato una generazione.

Tutte le età
Presentato da Kashmir Music.

Lineup

Venue

Via Serravalle A San Martino, 50053 Empoli città metropolitana di Firenze, Italia
Doors open8:00 pm

