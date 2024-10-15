DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Myrath + Disconnected

Le Ferrailleur
Tue, 15 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsNantes
€27.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Myrath, groupe franco-tunisien formé en 2001, a parcouru un chemin musical jalonné de triomphes bien mérités, passant du désert au monde. Le groupe a créé un Heavy métal mélodique et folklorique unique, fusionnant des influences de leurs milieux culturels...

Tout public
Présenté par Black Speech Production
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Disconnected, Myrath

Venue

Le Ferrailleur

21 Quai des Antilles, 44200 Nantes, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.