Top track

Durand Bernarr - Around

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Durand Bernarr + Gene Noble

La Maroquinerie
Fri, 10 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Durand Bernarr - Around
Got a code?

About

Rendez-vous le 10 novembre 2023 à La Maroquinerie pour le concert exceptionnel de Durand Bernarr !

Les personnes âgées de moins de 16ans devront être accompagnées d'une personne majeure.

Présenté par Super!.

Lineup

Durand Bernarr, Gene Noble

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.