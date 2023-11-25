Top track

Broken Back - Away From Home

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

BROKEN BACK

Le Rex (Toulouse)
Sat, 25 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsToulouse
€23.46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Broken Back - Away From Home
Got a code?

About

Repéré sur les réseaux en 2014 alors qu’il empilait les millions d’écoutes avec sa pop folk lumineuse, le jeune artiste « indie-alternative » originaire de Bretagne Broken Back part alors immédiatement sur les routes à la rencontre de son public.
Les cen...

Cet événement est interdit aux mineurs de moins de 16 ans, non accompagné.
Présenté par BLEU CITRON.

Lineup

Broken Back, Rio Vero

Venue

Le Rex (Toulouse)

15 Av. Honoré Serres, 31000 Toulouse, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.