Top track

Dignan Porch - Hidden Levels

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dignan Porch + Atmos Bloom

The Victoria
Sat, 2 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dignan Porch - Hidden Levels
Got a code?

About

Dignan Porch headline the free entry Scared To Dance and For The Rabbits showcase monthly gig night!

The band have just released their superb new album Electric Threads. Support comes from Atmos Bloom. "A fine exercise in pearly, bleary eyed acid pop" - D Read more

Presented by Scared To Dance.

Lineup

Atmos Bloom, Dignan Porch

Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.