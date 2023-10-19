Top track

Chris Cresswell / Jon Snodgrass / Seth Anderson

Cobra Lounge
Thu, 19 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsChicago
$24.72The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Riot Fest presents...

Chris Cresswell
w/ Jon Snodgrass and Seth Anderson

This is a 17+ event.

No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Seth Anderson, Jon Snodgrass, Chris Cresswell

Venue

Cobra Lounge

235 N Ashland Ave, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

