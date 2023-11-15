Top track

Odie Leigh - A Month Or Two

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Odie Leigh

The Camden Assembly
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Odie Leigh - A Month Or Two
Got a code?

About

After selling out St Pancras Old Church in under an hour, we're excited to announce a second show with Odie Leigh at Camden Assembly

This is a 14+ event (Under 16s accompanied by an adult).

Presented by Eat Your Own Ears.

Lineup

Odie Leigh

Venue

The Camden Assembly

49 Chalk Farm Rd, Chalk Farm, London NW1 8AN, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.