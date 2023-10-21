Top track

Stretch Armstrong - Onward Christian Soldiers

Stretch Arm Strong, This is Hell, With Honor +

Amityville Music Hall
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
$37.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday, October 21st

Stretch Arm Strong

This Is Hell

With Honor

Private Mind

@ Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville NY

7 PM

16+

$28 ADV

$30 DOS

This is a 16+ event

Presented by LIHCSHOWS LTD.

Lineup

1
This Is Hell, With Honor, Private Mind and 1 more

Venue

Amityville Music Hall

198 Broadway, Amityville, New York 11701, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

