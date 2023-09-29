Top track

Pantha du Prince - Abglanz

Pantha Du Prince (Live)

The Grand Social
Fri, 29 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsDublin
€22.50

About

Following on from the release of his stunning new album, Garden Gaia, we're delighted to bring Pantha Du prince back to Dublin for an intimate live performance at The Grand Social.

A truly groundbreaking artist who over the past 20 years has constantly ev Read more

Presented by Hidden Agenda

Lineup

Pantha du Prince

Venue

The Grand Social

35 Liffey Street Lower, Dublin, D01, Ireland
Doors open7:30 pm

