Top track

Svudvde - Inconditionnel

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

SVUDVDE

La Boule Noire
Wed, 1 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€22.04The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Svudvde - Inconditionnel
Got a code?

About

Svudvde, prononcé Saudade, est un musicien autodidacte, auteur, compositeur et interprète du label 26 Classic. Il se fait connaître début 2019 via Instagram, au travers de capsules guitare-voix. Celles-ci lui ont permis d'exposer son univers musical unique Read more

Présenté par La Boule Noire et 26 Classic.

Lineup

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.