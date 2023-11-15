Top track

Gecko - Laika

Gecko + special guests

The Grace
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
From £6

About

Gecko is a singer storyteller sharing playful songs full of wit and warmth. Expect to hear about pig fugitives, ignored characters in Italian renaissance paintings and Guanabana fruit juice from this festival favourite.

Gecko has performed across the worl Read more

Presented by Beth Shalom Records

Lineup

Daisy Veacock, Sansha, Gecko

Venue

The Grace

Highbury Cres, Highbury East, London N5 1RD, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

