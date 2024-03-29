DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Panpers

Teatro Colosseo
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
From €23.76
I panpers tornano con il nuovo spettacolo!

Sarà molto divertente? Chi può dirlo?! Sarà sagacemente intelligente? Chi può dirlo?! Ne uscirete increduli ed entusiasti? Chi può dirlo?! Nessuno sa nulla perché lo spettacolo è completamente NUOVO!

Un omaggio

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

