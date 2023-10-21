Top track

Ellie

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Make Friends

The Louisiana
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsBristol
£13.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Ellie
Got a code?

About

Bristol-based band, Make Friends, were formed after being collectively inspired by the indie-dance-punk of early era Foals' 'Antidotes', and melodic alt-pop of Bombay Bicycle Club. The band continue to bring their fresh take on modern indie music and their Read more

Presented by CloseUp & DHP Family.

Lineup

Make Friends

Venue

The Louisiana

Wapping Road, Bathurst Terrace, Bristol BS1 6UA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
140 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.