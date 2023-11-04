Top track

Michael Brun, Louie - All I Ever Wanted

Michaël Brun

La Boule Noire
Sat, 4 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
About

Rendez-vous le 4 novembre 2023 pour le concert exceptionnel de Michaël Brun à La Boule Noire

Cet événement est réservé aux personnes de plus de 18 ans.

Présenté par Super!

Lineup

Michael Brun

Venue

La Boule Noire

120 Boulevard de Rochechouart, 75018 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

