Top track

Water Me Down

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vagabon - Sorry I Haven't Called Tour

El Club Detroit
Sat, 21 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsDetroit
$26The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Water Me Down
Got a code?

About

“I didn't feel like being introspective,” says Laetitia Tamko of her playful and adventurous new album Sorry I Haven’t Called. “I just wanted to have fun.” As Vagabon, Tamko is no stranger to reinvention. Following her intimate 2017 debut Infinite Worlds, Read more

Presented by El Club.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Vagabon

Venue

El Club Detroit

4114 Vernor Hwy, Detroit, MI 48209, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.