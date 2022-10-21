Top track

Modena City Ramblers - Mia dolce rivoluzionaria

Modena City Ramblers

L'Alimentation Générale
21 Oct - 22 Oct
€23

Modena city ramblers en concert

Tout public

Présenté par Persona Grata.

Modena City Ramblers

L'Alimentation Générale

64 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

