

An Evening with Kristin Hersh - Matinee on Sale

St John On Bethnal Green
Sat, 28 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£32.04

About

Baba Yaga's Hut Presents:

October 28th - St. John on Bethnal Green

An Evening with Kristin Hersh

7:30 - £30

“A fearless rock innovator” New York Times

Kristin Hersh’s new album ‘Clear Pond Road’ is a cinematic road trip; a series of

Presented by Baba Yaga's Hut.

Lineup

Kristin Hersh

Venue

St John On Bethnal Green

200 Cambridge Heath Rd, London E2 9PA
Doors open7:30 pm
300 capacity

