DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Cráneo y Bejo - El Tobogán Tour

Sala Alboroto
Sat, 30 Sept, 7:30 pm
GigsLas Palmas de Gran Canaria
€23.54

About

Estilo, gozo y atrevido son las palabras que hemos ido viendo tras el lanzamiento del album "El Tobogan", fruto del junte entre Cráneo y Bejo

La afinidad y la sensibilidad musical que caracteriza a ambos artistas, ha hecho que este disco, traiga la frescu Read more

Organizado por Polar

Lineup

Cráneo

Venue

Sala Alboroto

Calle Remedios 10, 35002 Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Canary Islands, Spain
Doors open7:30 pm

