Havana Música: A Celebration of Cuban Music

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Fri, 24 Nov, 7:00 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Take a trip to Havana for one night only as we present the romantic rhythms, inspiring percussion and rich and colourful sounds of Cuba.

Featuring the best salsa, rumba, Latin jazz and more Jesus Batallan, the beating heart of Manchester’s Cuban music sce Read more

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Jesus Batallan

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

