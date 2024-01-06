Top track

Hurry Up Harry

Sham 69

The Boileroom
Sat, 6 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsGuildford
£13.70The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Now in 2023 the band find themselves like everyone trying to get back to normal with a UK and Euro tour later this year. The band released their last album BLACK DOG back in 2021, which the band wanted to reflect in some way the events and happenings witho...

Presented by The Boileroom.

Lineup

Sham 69

Venue

The Boileroom

13 Stoke Fields, Guildford GU1 4LS, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
275 capacity

