KLUB KIDS LONDON presents ANETRA
HOSTED BY MICHAEL MAROULI
THE CLAPHAM GRAND (ages 14+)
NEW DATE : TUESDAY 7th NOV 2023
Hosted by the queen of Gran Canaria Michael Marouli, more acts to be added.
Expect high energy performances
Simply expect the unex
