A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 2 Dec, 6:30 pm
GigsTucson
$25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Saturday December 2

6:30 Doors, 7:00 pm Show

$25 Advance & Day of Show

All Welcome

--Ryanhood--An evening of songs and storytelling, heartstrings and laughter, A Winter’s Evening with Ryanhood is a live holiday show based on the duo's record, On Chris...

Hotel Congress

Lineup

Ryanhood

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:30 pm

