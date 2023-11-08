Top track

Unschooling + Arcadia Residential

The Hope & Ruin
Wed, 8 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsBrighton
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Unschooling check off all the right post-punk boxes -- twin guitars that twist and turn in angular fashion, anxious rhythms, and anguished vocals -- and add a healthy amount of energetic melody to the mix. Their debut tape, Defensive Designs, showed great...

Presented by Acid Box.

Unschooling

The Hope & Ruin

11-12 Queens Rd, Brighton BN1 3WA
Doors open8:00 pm
150 capacity

