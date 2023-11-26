DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Derya Yıldırım + Grup Şimşek

EartH
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£20.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This event will take place in EartH Theatre.

We are delighted to take the critically acclaimed modern super-quintet and their electrified and highly danceable Turkish psych sound to EartH Theatre.

Their fresh approach combines Anatolian folk and contempo...

Presented by Columbo.

Lineup

Derya Yıldırım & Grup Şimşek

Venue

EartH

11 Stoke Newington Rd, London N16 8BH, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.