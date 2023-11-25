Top track

4 Door Maverick

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Howe Gelb & Giant Sand

sPAZIO211
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
€23The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

4 Door Maverick
Got a code?

About

HOWE GELB & GIANT SAND

Imprevedibili, sperimentali e anticipatori di tendenze e suoni, i Giant Sand guidati da Howe Gelb, hanno percorso più di trent'anni di rock alternativo, rileggendo le radici e le tradizioni della musica americana con un approccio no Read more

sPAZIO211

Lineup

Howe Gelb

Venue

sPAZIO211

Via Francesco Cigna, 211, 10155 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.