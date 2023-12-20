DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Harlem Gospel Choir

Teatro Colosseo
Wed, 20 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsTorino
From €27The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

L'Harlem Gospel Choir, famoso in tutto il mondo, è rinomato per cantare le più iconiche fra le canzoni della musica gospel e per quasi quattro decenni sono stati il ​​principale coro gospel d'America e hanno girato il mondo entusiasmando il pubblico con il Read more

Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

