DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Ojos

La Maroquinerie
30 Nov - 1 Dec
GigsParis
€19.38The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Après une Boule Noire complet, Ojos revient sur la scène de la Maroquineriie le 30 novembre 2023

Esthétique 90’s, rap 2022, pop intemporelle, textes en français et en espagnol, OJOS débarque comme un chien dans le jeu des quilles un peu trop bien rangées Read more

Présenté par WART.

Lineup

Ojos

Venue

La Maroquinerie

23 Rue Boyer, 75020 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.