DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
A Certain Ratio have announced a unique tour that celebrates 45 years of the band's incredible career. The dates will see A Certain Ratio perform two separate sets each night: the first set will represent the early years of their career from their Factory
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.